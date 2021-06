Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 01:56 Hits: 19

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Friday signed into law legislation that prevents landlords from requesting a person's criminal history on housing applications. 

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/559239-new-jersey-landlords-prohibited-from-asking-potential-tenants-about