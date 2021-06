Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 16:21 Hits: 20

The Hoover Dam is seeing record-low water levels, a significant and scary development with major implications for water and climate in the entire American Southwest.Amid drought conditions, Lake Mead's level last w...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/558991-lake-meads-decline-points-to-scary-water-future-in-west