Photo of the day: #seersuckerthursday

Thursday, 17 June 2021

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Congressional staffers carry National Seersucker Day cutouts into the Ohio Clock Corridor for the annual seersucker photo in the Capitol on Thursday. U.S. Capitol Police, however, asked the staffers to remove the cutouts, citing a rule that prohibits signs in the Capitol.

Here’s the resulting #seersuckerthursday photo, sans signs, with staffers and senators alike:

