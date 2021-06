Articles

Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021

A Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department officer who suffered a mild heart attack while responding to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot said late Wednesday that GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde (Ga.) refused to shake his hand and walked away from him after he...

