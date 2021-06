Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 02:02 Hits: 22

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the country's government on Thursday it needed to be prepared for confrontation with the United States.Kim "stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogu...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/559108-kim-jong-un-says-country-needs-to-be-prepared-for-confrontation-with-us