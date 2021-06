Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 02:20 Hits: 23

A crucial hydroelectric plant in California is expected to shut down for the first time in 50 years as water levels in the area continue to decrease.Officials on Thursday said the ongoing drought in the Western U.S...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/559109-california-hydroelectric-plan-expected-to-shut-down-for-the-first