Photo of the day: National Pulse Memorial

Photo of the day: National Pulse Memorial(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., flanked by Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., left, and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., attend the enrollment ceremony in the Capitol on Wednesday for a bill to designate the National Pulse Memorial. The memorial will honor victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., on June 12, 2016.

The post Photo of the day: National Pulse Memorial appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/06/16/photo-of-the-day-national-pulse-memorial/

