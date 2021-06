Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in America, is finally on the precipice of becoming a federal holiday, as the House on Wednesday passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act by a vote of 415-14.All 14 "no" votes...

