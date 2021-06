Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 20:00 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday sent a "Dear Colleague" letter underscoring a mounting urgency among Democrats to pass federal voting rights legislation. “The clock is ticking on our democracy with respect to the sanctity of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558353-pelosi-pens-letter-to-house-dems-voting-rights-bills-must-prevail