Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 15:29 Hits: 5

The Department of Justice's (DOJ) top national security lawyer is resigning from his post amid revelations the department secretly sought the records of journalists and Democratic lawmakers, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/558292-top-doj-national-security-official-resigning-amid-uproar-over-leak