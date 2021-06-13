Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 20:24 Hits: 0

Dear Readers:

Don’t run away! Yes, this is still DCReport. We’re just a bit different today. We’ve updated the look and feel of the place, making it, we hope, more reader-friendly and easier to use.

The redesign of the website was overseen by our long-time senior adviser, Adam Leipzig, and our equally long-time social media and technical adviser, Tod Hardin. We think they’ve done a fine job, and we hope you’ll agree.

We’ll probably experience a few technical glitches over the next week or so. We apologize in advance. If you see anything that looks amiss or have any suggestions, please go to our contact page and let us hear from you.

Thank you for your support over the years. And a special thanks to our friends at RawStory.com, who, along with your continued donations, make our work possible.

The post A New Look for DCReport appeared first on DCReport.org.

Read more https://www.dcreport.org/2021/06/13/a-new-look-for-dcreport/