Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 20:16 Hits: 0

If Carlos Del Toro is confirmed as Navy secretary, the Naval Academy graduate and business owner will be the second-ever Hispanic individual in that position.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/5JyVSeEvux0/