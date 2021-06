Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 16:44 Hits: 0

The administration said it would return $2 billion taken from the Pentagon and use it for the construction projects for which the money was originally intended.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/GdnDPY-Qm_k/