Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 13:08 Hits: 1

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Trump, called on Americans living at the southern border to "arm up and get guns and be ready" in response to the influx of migrants arriving at the U.S. border....

