Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 19:35 Hits: 3

An Iowa man was sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for threatening Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).Kenneth Brown, 57, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for calling Nadler’s office and telling a staffer that he would find someone to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558151-iowa-man-sentenced-for-threatening-jerry-nadler