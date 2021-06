Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 00:48 Hits: 7

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner hit back at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after he called her "Trump in a wig."Kimmel compared Jenner to the former president during his Thursday night sh...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/558166-caitlyn-jenner-slams-jimmy-kimmel-for-calling-her-trump-in-a