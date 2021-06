Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 01:24 Hits: 10

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wis.) slammed an audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Ariz., calling it an "effort to subvert democracy."Cheney weighed in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558169-cheney-rips-arizona-election-audit-it-is-an-effort-to-subvert-democracy