Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 02:21 Hits: 9

An off-duty flight attendant forced a Delta Air Lines flight headed to Atlanta from Los Angeles to divert in Oklahoma after he attempted to access the plane's intercom system. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/aviation/558171-off-duty-flight-attendant-forces-atlanta-bound-delta-flight-to