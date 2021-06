Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 15:47 Hits: 0

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Thursday called on President Biden and Vice President Harris to visit the southern border amid a spike in border crossings and criticism over remarks Harris made about immigration during a trip to Guatemala.Cuellar,...

Read more https://thehill.com/latino/557776-texas-democrat-calls-on-biden-harris-to-visit-border