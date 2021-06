Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 20:05 Hits: 0

FBI Director Christopher Wray was largely on the defensive Thursday as lawmakers and Democrats in particular picked apart the bureau's actions surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as well as its approach to domestic extremists.Wray’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/557862-wray-grilled-on-fbis-handling-of-jan-6