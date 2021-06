Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 17:30 Hits: 5

Republican senators who are negotiating within a bipartisan group of 10 senators say they have reached a tentative deal on the size of an infrastructure package and how to pay for it.The emergin...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/557816-romney-tentative-deal-on-key-elements-of-bipartisan-infrastructure-package