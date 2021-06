Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 04:27 Hits: 3

The president’s first stop was a visit with U.S. troops and their families at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, where he laid out his mission for the trip.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/XsTj_OhhBV8/