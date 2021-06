Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 16:24 Hits: 8

A bipartisan Senate group is taking tax increases off the table as lawmakers try to craft an infrastructure proposal after GOP talks with the White House collapsed Tuesday.Raising taxes on high-income earners and c...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/557557-bipartisan-group-rules-out-tax-hikes-on-infrastructure