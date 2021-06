Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 14:32 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday urged the Senate to approve a sweeping expansion of voting protections, dismissing the objections of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) with warnings that the integrity of elections is at stake.The legislation "...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/557309-in-shot-at-manchin-pelosi-calls-for-senate-to-strengthen-voting-rights