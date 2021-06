Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 01:52 Hits: 2

A spokesman for Newsmax said on Monday that the company had no plans to take up a job request from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after reports in March suggested he would leave Congress early to take a role with the network....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/557259-newsmax-says-network-turned-gaetz-down-for-a-job