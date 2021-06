Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 17:49 Hits: 1

Fox News has rejected an advertisement from a liberal group about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The ad from the liberal group MeidasTouch included testimonials from officers who recounte...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/557170-fox-news-rejects-ad-condemning-jan-6-insurrection