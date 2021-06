Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 00:30 Hits: 9

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) has been served with a lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), days after attorneys for Swalwell said they were having trouble tracking down the Alabama Republican, Brooks and a Swalwell re...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/557086-mo-brooks-served-with-swalwell-lawsuit