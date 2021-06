Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 20:42 Hits: 3

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the U.S. was aware of the loss of the Iranian ship, but declined to comment further.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/KN0IwsjrTQ8/