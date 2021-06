Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 23:15 Hits: 4

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) in a Saturday Instagram post announced that she's pregnant with her first child. "We are absolutely overjoyed to announce that our small family of two will soon be three," the 36-year-old...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/557019-stefanik-pregnant-with-her-first-child