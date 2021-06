Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 17:35 Hits: 14

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pushed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to probe multiple unfounded theories about the 2020 presidential election in the weeks leaking up to President Biden's inau...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/556998-ex-trump-aide-meadows-pushed-doj-to-probe-multiple-election