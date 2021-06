Articles

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) on Friday praised Facebook for its decision to suspend Trump until at least Jan. 7, 2023."I think Facebook was right. I think that they have an absolute right to ban liars and the president —...

