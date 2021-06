Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 13:45 Hits: 4

Officials in Surry County, N.C., have approved a measure mandating the removal of all Coca-Cola machines from government facilities after the company's stated opposition to an election law passed in Georgia.In a le...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556841-north-carolina-county-bans-coca-cola-machines-over-companys-criticism-of