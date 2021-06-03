Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 18:31 Hits: 2

The United States has the highest — yes the highest —maternal mortality rates in the developed world. Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women. That is in keeping with other sobering statistics of racial health inequities revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary C. Curtis sits down with Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, President Biden’s pick to lead the task force on health equity. They discuss why Black people suffer disproportionately and what is being done to change the equation.

Show Notes:

The post Why do Black American women die having babies? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/equal-time/why-do-black-american-women-die-having-babies/