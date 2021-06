Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 19:41 Hits: 3

A National Review journalist says New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is correct: Former President Trump is asking conservative writers to spread the theory he'll be reinstated after hisĀ false claims that the 2020 ele...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556737-national-review-writer-can-attest-to-trump-pressing-conservatives-to-say