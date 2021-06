Articles

Thursday, 03 June 2021

President Biden this week took the rare step of calling out two Democratic moderates - Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) - in a sign of growing frustration over stalled legislative priorities....

