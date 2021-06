Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 05:28 Hits: 5

The Navy asked for just one destroyer in its budget request, despite having contracts in place to buy two destroyers a year. But it really wants the second DDG if Congress can find the money, the...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/Mbg5QrqFIhI/