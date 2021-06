Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 18:56 Hits: 1

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) underwent knee replacement surgery on Wednesday, his office said.Katie Grant Drew, Hoyer's communications director, said that the Maryland Democrat had the procedure done at George Washington University...

