Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 02:12 Hits: 9

The Court of Federal Claims judge said that the court lacked jurisdiction to overturn decisions of the special master who oversees a special U.S. government victims' fund.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/3btMStqB-Ko/