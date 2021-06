Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 22:23 Hits: 6

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday outlined multiple possibilities for a House Democratic-led investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection after Senate Republicans blocked legislation to create a bipartisan commission.Pelosi laid out four...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/556394-pelosi-floats-democrat-led-investigation-of-jan-6-as-alternative-to-commission