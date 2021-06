Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 02:08 Hits: 9

New Mexico state Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D) on Tuesday defeated New Mexico state Sen. Mark Moores (R) in the special election to fill the House seat formerly held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.The Associated Press called the race at 10:04 p...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/556359-democrat-stansbury-wins-special-election-for-haalands-house-seat