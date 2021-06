Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 23:35 Hits: 12

President Biden on Tuesday called out a pair of moderate Democratic senators as he faces emboldened opposition to key pieces of his agenda.Touting the need to pass legislation on voting rights, Biden dismissed crit...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/556404-biden-calls-out-moderate-democratic-senators-urges-action