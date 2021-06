Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 02:52 Hits: 12

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel Tuesday warned she may advise future presidential candidates against joining debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) unless the group makes signifi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/556419-rnc-warns-it-will-advise-presidential-candidates-against-future-debates-if