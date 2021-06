Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 19:50 Hits: 10

West Virginia will be giving away guns as an incentive to get residents of the state inoculated for COVID-19. Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced a new ince...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556350-west-virginia-to-give-away-guns-as-vaccine-incentive