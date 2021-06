Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 22:14 Hits: 6

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said he will veto funding for the state legislature, after Democrats staged a walkout the day before to prevent the passage of a sweeping elections bill.Texas...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556214-texas-governor-to-veto-state-legislature-funding-after-democrats-walk