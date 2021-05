Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 12:25 Hits: 0

A sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the southern region of China has caused a spate of flight cancellations.On Sunday, 27 new cases were reported by China's national health authority, out of whic...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/china/556182-china-reports-sudden-surge-in-covid-19-cases-causing-flight