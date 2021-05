Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 12:58 Hits: 0

Actor and martial artist Steven Seagal, who has long been an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has joined a pro-Kremlin party....

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/556185-steven-seagal-joins-pro-kremlin