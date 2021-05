Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 17:56 Hits: 5

A gym teacher in northern Virginia is fighting against his suspension that was issued after he protested against proposed school policies that would allow transgender students to use their preferred pronouns....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556201-virginia-gym-teacher-fighting-suspension-after-opposing-transgender