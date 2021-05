Articles

Category: U.S. Politics
Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) called for President Biden to create a commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection after Senate Republicans this week defeated a bill to establish a bipartisan panel to examine the riot....

