Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 11:17 Hits: 0

Vietnam has detected a new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus, the Vietnamese Health Ministry announced Saturday.The variant, which is believed to have spurred a recent wave of COVID-19 infections in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/556076-vietnam-identifies-new-highly-transmissible-variant-of-coronavirus