Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 19:40 Hits: 3

The Army takes a hit in the president's fiscal 2022 budget request, but not enough to derail modernization efforts critical to the future fight ... this time.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/8o4vA5pmzcY/